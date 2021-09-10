Tinder to launch new interactive ways to find love with planned updates

The popular dating app announced on Wednesday it has begun rolling out a series of planned updates which are designed to make online dating and looking for love a more interactive and immersive experience than ever before.

Tinder is launching new “interactive” ways to find love on its site.

As part of the update, Tinder will now feature an expanded “Explore” section, which will allow users to access a series of new ways to discover and sort their matches, including the option of connect based on shared interest categories.

Right now, the list of interests includes Foodies, Gamers, Music Lovers, Social Causes, Entrepreneurs, and more, and Tinder have said they will eventually expand the interest list over time.

Tinder also announced it will bring back ‘Swipe Night’ in November, which is an in-app “choose your own adventure” series that led to a 26 percent increase in matches when it was first ran in 2019.