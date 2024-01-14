Tom Holland confirms he and Zendaya are still together

Tom Holland and Zendaya are still together. The 27-year-old actor struck up a relationship with his 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' co-star after working together on the set of the hit film in 2021 but rumours that they had broken up began to surface when she unfollowed everyone on Instagram, although he has now insisted that this is not the case.

Asked if he and Zendaya had broken up, he told TMZ: "No, absolutely not."

Zendaya hasn't explained why she chose to unfollow everyone on her social media platform, but she hasn't been too active on any of her pages in recent months either. The former Disney Channel actress last posted on X - formerly known as Twitter - in September 2023 and the last time she showed anything to her 185 million followers was a poster promoting her upcoming film 'Challengers'. Prior to that, the last post Zendaya made on the social media site came three months beforehand, where she showed fans a photoshoot of herself in a plunging polka dot bodysuit, complete with flowers made from recycled bottles.

Meanwhile, Zendaya has recently been forced to deny she and Holland are set to tie the knot speculated that the couple might have taken their relationship to the next level when she appeared to be wearing an engagement ring. In a since-deleted post on her Instagram Story last month, she clarified: "I can't post anything, you guys. "I posted it for my hat. Like not for the ring on my right hand, you guys, seriously.