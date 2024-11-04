TV star Vuyokazi Nciweni’s fiancé chef reveals shocking details about their relationship

A leaked voice call between TV star Vuyokazi Nciweni’s chef fiance, Xolani Sabelo, has sent social media into a frenzy after he revealed that he was forced to pay lobola for her and that he no longer wished to be with her. This has been revealed in a leaked phone call, which was posted on a podcast at the weekend. Sabelo had supposedly been talking with the mother of his kids, only known as Simphiwe.

On the call, Sabelo is heard accusing Nciweni that she only wants money from him and that he no longer wants to continue his marriage with her. “She wants money but she won’t get it. She is beautiful, yes, but she does not think,” he said. Sabelo further revealed that he was not ready for lobola negotiations for Nciweni, which the reality TV star posted early this year on Instagram.

The mother of his kids mentioned that the reason why Sabelo fainted before the lobola negotiations day, was because he was forced. Sabelo went live on Instagram on Sunday to clarify what he said on the call and asked for forgiveness from the mother of his kids, who he was on the call with. “I know some people will call me a fool but I’m going to say this deep down from my heart. Yes I did wrong things, but in life you move on…

“What ever that has been said before, some of it is the truth and some it is not, but I am hoping that the mother of my kids will forgive me one day. “I’m asking for peace between Vuyokazi and Phiwe. This video is to fix whatever that has been happening… I am really sorry to everyone in my life after everything was said,” he said. In October, Sabelo was tangled in cheating allegations with Instagrammer, Sbusie Phoswa who leaked their conversations on Instagram saying he wished he chose her.

Nciweni has since released a statement, unfollowed Sabelo and removed her lobola day pictures on her Instagram account. In the statement, she wrote, “I recently learned, as many of you have, about troubling accusations and statements circulating in voice notes from my fiancé, suggesting that I had somehow forced him into paying lobola. “These accusations have brought to light a side of him that I was previously unaware of or perhaps chose not to see. I am devastated by the things said, and I am struggling to process the emotional impact of this situation,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vuyokazi Nciweni (@vuyokazi_nciweni) The “Izingane Zesthembu” reality TV star, who also broke up with her former lover, Mpumelelo Mseleku, further thanked those who have supported her on social media after the leaked called and voice notes trended on social media. Some X users showed Nciweni support and also shared a few words of encouragement for her.

X user @Chreebuddy commented, “Vuyokazi Nciweni, you are beautiful, kind, and an amazing mom. Life may have hurt and humiliated you, but now it’s time to reclaim your power. Rise, dust yourself off and go after the life you deserve.” Vuyokazi Nciweni, you are beautiful, kind, and an amazing mom. Life may have hurt and humiliated you, but now it’s time to reclaim your power. Rise, dust yourself off, and go after the life you deserve. You’re more than capable. ❤️ #Strength #Resilience #Empowerment pic.twitter.com/1KPpEJT43j — Chree💛 (@Chreebuddy) November 3, 2024 X user @KASSMO_22 commented, “I hope Vuyokazi is okay man. She’s been through a lot.”

She’s been through a lot. — 🤍BOSS🌸 (@KASSMO_22) November 3, 2024 X user @MissNuwang commented, “I’m hurting on behalf of Vuyokazi, I don’t know her personally but she didn’t deserve those losers she keeps on attracting. “Xolani was the worst, taking advantage of Vuyo’s vulnerability.”