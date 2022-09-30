Tweeps react to rumoured romance between Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa

It’s been quite a whirlwind couple of hours for “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah. First, the 38-year-old comedian was spotted having dinner in New York with 27-year-old singer Dua Lipa before they smooched on the sidewalk afterwards.

The pair are both coming off recent relationships, with Lipa having previously split from her boyfriend Anwar Hadid last December and Noah having reportedly broken up with Minka Kelly just a few months ago. Twitter users have shared their shock and bewilderment at the news of their rumoured romance. “idk dua lipa dating trevor noah is the most random thing i’ve ever seen,” said @keaaaaley.

idk dua lipa dating trevor noah is the most random thing i’ve ever seen — :) (@keaaaaley) September 29, 2022 “Not now sweetie mommy is trying to figure out if Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa are actually dating,” added @generictwhandie along with a video of a burning baby. Not now sweetie mommy is trying to figure out if Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa are actually dating pic.twitter.com/tTVRRRZVvj — ‎ً (@generictwhandIe) September 29, 2022 @eglitter358 said, “Dua lipa and Trevor Noah is just the weeknd and Selena Gomez in a different font” Dua lipa and Trevor Noah is just the weeknd and Selena Gomez in a different font — Erin 💌| emails I can’t send (@eglitter358) September 29, 2022 @yovrfavcunstain was clearly mystified by the rumours. “Trevor Noah & dua lipa dating gotta be the most unreal r/ship rn💀.ain’t no way these two are dating fr. Gotta be a contract or sum.”

Trevor Noah & dua lipa dating gotta be the most unreal r/ship rn💀.ain’t no way these two are dating fr. Gotta be a contract or sum. pic.twitter.com/X6hiWHKn8M — 🧛🏾 (@yovrfavcumstain) September 29, 2022 “trevor noah & dua lipa is the final nail in september’s coffin,” said @kdramaddictttt. “This month has been a MOVIE.” trevor noah & dua lipa is the final nail in september’s coffin…this month has been a MOVIE — jamnbangtan🪐 (@kdramaddictttt) September 29, 2022 With the rumours swirling across the net, Noah then announced that he’d be leaving “The Daily Show” after seven years as its host. In a video shared by the show on social media, Noah said that he was filled with gratitude at the opportunity he’s had hosting the show.

