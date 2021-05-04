Twitter reacts to Bill and Melinda Gates divorce in memes

Divorce is not funny business. It's hard to laugh when you see two people have been together for years go their separate ways.

However, divorce is gaining social acceptance in many parts of the world. Humour helps to alleviate the pain of separation, and sarcasm brings out your witty side.

Since Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce after 27 years of marriage, social media has been abuzz, with some people choosing to respond to the news with a little humour and memes.

The pair both posted the statement announcing their divorce on Twitter.

"Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," it read.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives.

"We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

Their 25-year-old daughter, Jennifer Gates, wrote on Instagram: "It's been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family. I'm still learning how to best support my own process and emotions."

Here is how some of the Twitter users reacted to the news in memes:

❤️❤️ Made some magic and asked the universe send to Bill Gates to me in Ajah. #billgatesdivorce #BillGates pic.twitter.com/VEYfAg0AvO — Freya (@theticfreya) May 4, 2021

This how I’m gonna be watching bill holding melindas handbag by the car in the courthouse parking lot #billgatesdivorce pic.twitter.com/jwbBbzVJwj — Sham (@Sham2097) May 4, 2021