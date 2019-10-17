Marie Coulson once described falling in love "like leaping from a cliff. Your brain screams that it’s not a good idea and that hurt and pain will inevitably come to you. But your heart believes you can soar, glide and fly".
Most people know that familiar feeling of giddiness. Throw in a mixture of butterflies in the stomach with a dry mouth, and you've hit the nail on the head.
But what if it's not love, and just a fleeting infatuation or a massive crush? What you could be experiencing is limerence.
A term coined by American psychologist Dorothy Tennov in her 1979 book Love and Limerence: The Experience of Being in Love, Tennov describes limerence as “an involuntary interpersonal state that involves an acute longing for emotional reciprocation, obsessive-compulsive thoughts, feelings, and behaviors, and emotional dependence on another person”.
It's a mouthful, but basically it's could be describing something as simple as infatuation, love sickness or even love addiction. "Limerence is a mental state that many people think of as true love or being in love," said dating coach Lee Wilson.