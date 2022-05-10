Unhappily ever after: Woman leaves husband of 14 years only to be rejected by ‘soulmate’

Rejection. It’s one of those moments you’d rather not rehash. Amanda Trenfield, however, chose to write a book about it.

The mom of two from Sydney, Australia, first shared her story on Twitter, and then went on to write a novel about how she left her husband of 14 years to embark on a new life with her ‘soulmate’, the Daily Mail reported. Sounds romantic, doesn’t it? Except it wasn’t. Trenfield’s account of how a one-time incident led her to believe she had found The One instantly went viral on social media.

In an extract from her book, “When A Soulmate Says No”, published in The Sydney Morning Herald, she wrote that she was hoping to reconnect with her husband during a three-day conference but found herself drawn to another man. “It travelled to my core,” the life coach wrote. “It was so intense I needed to break eye contact. He. We. The energy. It was electric. My body was completely charged. I was completely on.” Although nothing physical happened between them, Trenfield was convinced there was an “instant familiarity” with Jason.

“I loved talking with him. I felt warm, relaxed and safe in his presence. I felt I could truly be myself, at a level I wasn’t familiar with. I realised that it was a feeling I hadn’t enjoyed in a long, long time – perhaps ever,” she explained. Less than a month after meeting him, she ended her marriage, despite not having any contact with Jason. As the title of the book suggests, nothing became of their fleeting moment. Jason rejected Trenfield and she left single.

Trenfield’s initial post drew tons of comments and a debate ensued. Unfortunately, there weren’t many empathetic shoulders to cry on. The soulmate finding out that woman blew up her life after a bite of chocolate pudding https://t.co/nV0LoBR5rd pic.twitter.com/YXKQ1x5aMC — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) May 2, 2022

“She was convinced they had a connection but I see no evidence they did. She just projected on to a random dude because she was unhappy. Which we've all been there but we don't uproot our lives for it,” commented one tweep. you could not waterboard this story out of me https://t.co/lKzVevUPsB — jocy (@jocelynseip) May 2, 2022