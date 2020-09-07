Unlucky in love? How to use the laws of influence to find The One

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Most South Africans will know Justin Cohen as a motivational coach and guest speaker on current affairs programmes. But the business strategist wears many hats, including that of author and psychologist. So it was only fitting that M-net enlist his expertise for new show “Single Wives SA”. As host and transformational coach of the reality show, Cohen brings years of experience to the table. To coincide with the release of the show, he’s now released his new book “Winning With Relationships – 21 Laws of Influence in Love and Business.” In the book, Cohen discusses the laws of influence and breaks it down into 22 chapters.

“If you’re thinking this is another self-help book touted by just another motivational speak, you’re mistaken. In our rapidly changing world, even when it’s in crisis, one constant we can rely on is that human relationships will always be vital, whether face to face or online,” writes Cohen.

Justin Cohen. Picture: Supplied

While discussing his theories, he uses cold hard facts, something that most self-help “gurus” choose to ignore, never giving props where it’s due.

He even makes reference to The Grant Study, one of the longest-running longitudinal studies of human development. And for those who think they can’t relate, he throws in a science fact or two.

So, what exactly are the 21 laws of influence that Cohen refers to?

“You’ll learn how to read people instantly so you can quickly adjust your approach to get the best out of them. You’ll find out how to resolve and prevent conflict so you can have more peaceful, harmonious relationships. You’re even going to discover how to predict divorce with 94 percent accuracy,” he writes in his intro.

And for those looking for The One? In the book, Cohen shares the single most important thing you can do to attract your dream partner.

For example, in Law 1, Cohen explains that to the best way to give is to get. “Who do you want to marry, befriend, partner, buy from, employ or be employed by – a giver, a taker or a matcher? If you want to get more, you need to give more.”

At 174 pages-long, the book is an easy read with Cohen explaining every minute detail in an effortless, conversational tone.

There are little nuggets of gold for everyone here; it’s not just about romantic relationships. For some, his candour can rub people up the wrong way, but Cohen is not a people pleaser. It’s either the truth or nothing - there’s no in-between.

“Winning With Relationships” is a book you’ll refer to time and time again. Keep it within easy reach, you’re going to need it for this game called life.

Purchase the book on loot.co.za