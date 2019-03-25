Picture: Pixabay



Big, small, traditional or non-traditional - when it comes to wedding planning, everyone has their share of opinions.

Recently people have been using Twitter as a platform to find out other peoples' "unpopular opinions". From pineapple actually tasting delicious on pizza, to Game Of Thrones being a complete bore, people aren't holding back when it comes to sharing their unique thoughts on certain topics.





The 'Wedding Addition' of this trend has garnered a thread of rather interesting standpoints. While some are shocking, others we can all completely support, here are Twitter users' unpopular wedding opinions:





People who aren't the bride or goom dictating wedding planning







Being exhausted isn't sexy











Having a smartphone does not a photographer make







Your wedding party should be as invested as you are

Your wedding your way

#Cringey

Wedding planning is important but so is making sure you're with the right person







Sometimes making your own traditions is the way to go









