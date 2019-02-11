Use your partner’s star sign as a starting point for the perfect gift. Picture: Pixabay

If love is written in the stars, Valentine’s Day is as good a time as any to prove to that special someone how much they mean to you. And if you’re trying to find the perfect gift, why not look to their star sign for some celestial inspiration? Cape Town-based astrology expert Margarita Celeste shares her thoughts on the perfect gift and the right seduction technique to impress.

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

“Aries is a fire sign so are passionate. They love experiences and prefer them to possessions,” says Celeste.

Gift suggestions: Gym membership or athletic clothing. The perfect date would be something spontaneous and adventurous.

Seduction technique: Aries are quite playful and like to play hard to get. But don’t appear too available as they crave their independence.

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 21)

“Taureans live for Valentine’s Day. They are super romantic but don’t like surprises.”

Gift suggestions: Roses, music subscription. Take them to their favourite place or an art gallery, but remember to pay for the date.

Seduction technique: Taureans are sensual. They respond to, and appreciate, beauty and appearances. Put effort in to your attire.

From a very young age, Margarita Celeste had been inexplicably drawn to the Zodiac. Picture: Supplied

Gemini (May 22 and Jun 21)

“Geminis are big on books and studying. Their attention spans are short, so keep them interested.”

Gift suggestions: Books or Kindles, voucher for an online course. On a date, keep things light.

Seduction technique: Show them how well-read you are; reach them through their mind.

Cancer (Jun 22 - Jul 23)

“An ideal date would be low-key. They appreciate thoughtful gifts and prefer things that are hand-made or framed cherished photographs.”

Gift suggestions: A home-cooked meal or picnic on the beach.

Seduction technique: Cancerians need an emotional connection. Be sympathetic and empathetic, and they’ll be yours completely.

Leo (Jul 24 and Aug 22)

“Leos want expensive gifts. They like luxury and anything that’s glamorous, provided it makes them look beautiful.”

Suggested gifts: If female, hair products or a hair salon voucher. For men, an expensive, flashy watch. An ideal date would be theatre, epic movie or a very expensive restaurant.

Seduction technique: Because they are a fire sign, Leos can be demanding, but have big hearts. Make them the centre of attention, and always praise their talents.

Go as romantic as you want with a Libra. Picture: Max Pixel

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 23)

“Virgos are critical and fussy. They are intelligent and detail driven, so will notice everything you do.”

Suggested gifts: They don’t expect anything, but if you want to spoil a Virgo, give them anything fitness related. They love nature.

Seduction technique: Virgos are attracted to smart, kind people. Show them you can hold your own.

Libra (Sep 24 - Oct 23)

“If you manage to snag a Libra, well done. Because they are the love sign, they are always in a relationship.”

Suggested gifts: Go as romantic as you want. Take them to a creative event and spoil them with flowers and chocolates. The perfect gift is a weekend away.

Seduction technique: Creative, they love being in love. All they want to do is spend time with you.

Scorpio (Oct 24 - Nov 22)

“The most sexual of the signs, and love a partner to wear sexy clothes.”

Suggested gifts: Wine, and a private date at a venue with low lighting, preferably at night.

Seduction technique: Scorpios have trust issues, so need to know that you’re loyal and trustworthy.

Take your Taurean to an art gallery. Picture: Pixabay

Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 21)

“Sagittarians are the fun lovers.”

Suggested gifts: An ideal date is taking them to a party or horseback riding. A yoga class, athletic clothing or a weekend trip will do the trick.

Seduction technique: Because they’re so easy going, they don’t want to label the relationship - just call it fun.

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 20)

“Capricorns have high standards. They like power and ambition.”

Suggested gifts: Anything expensive but tasteful, like homeware or antique piece.

Seduction technique: They are attracted to high achievers and fall in love with class, so appear refined.

Aquarius (Jan 20 Feb 18)

“Very independent, Aquarians don’t like clinginess. They need to be your best friend before going further.”

Suggested gifts: They like technology, so get them an app, subscription or any kind of gadget. They are not fussy, so make Valentine’s Day light and fun.

Seduction technique: Aquarians are attracted to people with a quirky side to them.

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)

“Pisceans are romantic and always searching for their soulmates.”

Suggested gifts: Because they are a water sign, take them surfing. They love music and dancing, so buy a subscription to Spotify or vinyls. Get a fish tank or meditation course.

Seduction technique: Rescue them and be their hero. Be someone who can take care of them.