Wait, there’s more: He left home to buy pants and never returned. Then she discovered he stole money

Her boyfriend of three-and-a-half years told her he was heading out to buy pants, kissed her goodbye, took her car and never returned. A few days ago a shocked TikTok user @lynzedukes from New Jersey took to the app to share her unbelievable story.

In a follow-up video, Lynze detailed what she discovered after she realised that he was not coming back home. After she found out that he had left, she went up to her bedroom to take her mind off what had happened and to prepare for the wedding she and her boyfriend were meant to attend the following day. She then went to her bedside table drawer to get the money to place in the card for the bride and groom, only to discover that the money was gone.

“He took $600 from my bedside table,” said the shocked mother of two. But that wasn’t the only shocking discovery she made. When she went into her underwear drawer where she had kept her kids' tickets to Disneyland worth $250 (about R4,600), she realised they were taken as well.