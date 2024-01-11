Wait, there’s more: He left home to buy pants and never returned. Then she discovered he stole money

Her boyfriend of three-and-a-half years told her he was heading out to buy pants, kissed her goodbye, took her car and never returned.
A few days ago a shocked TikTok user @lynzedukes from New Jersey took to the app to share her unbelievable story.
Now, with over two million views, her tale of betrayal has gone viral.
In a follow-up video, Lynze detailed what she discovered after she realised that he was not coming back home.
After she found out that he had left, she went up to her bedroom to take her mind off what had happened and to prepare for the wedding she and her boyfriend were meant to attend the following day.
She then went to her bedside table drawer to get the money to place in the card for the bride and groom, only to discover that the money was gone.
“He took $600 from my bedside table,” said the shocked mother of two.
But that wasn’t the only shocking discovery she made.
When she went into her underwear drawer where she had kept her kids' tickets to Disneyland worth $250 (about R4,600), she realised they were taken as well.
“So clearly this man who I was with for three-and-a-half years, lived with for a year and a half, not only did he not bat an eye to steal from me, but he couldn’t care less and stole from my children,” she continued.
She concludes by saying that she didn’t see it coming.
“This is a man, that if you asked me last week, if he’d ever do me wrong, would he ever do my children wrong, I would have promised you that was never ever a possibility. He never gave me any inkling, any suspicion, any red flags. This was out of the blue,” said Lynze.
