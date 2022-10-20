Want to start a heated argument with your ex? Why not try Olivia Wilde’s special salad dressing?

Olivia Wilde has shared a recipe for salad dressing after the concoction was said to have sparked a row between the actress and her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis. The ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director, 38, posted it on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night, two days after her and Jason’s ex-nanny claimed the former couple had an argument when Sudeikis realised she had prepared her “special salad dressing” for her now-boyfriend Harry Styles.

Wilde shared it in the form of an extract from ‘When Harry Met Sally’ writer Nora Ephron’s novel Heartburn, which is thought to be a version of her split from cheating ex-husband and famed journalist Carl Bernstein. The red wine vinaigrette recipe includes Grey Poupon mustard and “good red wine vinegar” as well as olive oil, and is almost identical to one Wilde previously shared with the Food Network as part of instructions for how to cook up a roasted salmon salad with zucchini and potatoes – though she added honey, kosher salt, and a finely chopped clove of garlic to her version. The actress and ‘Ted Lasso’ actor Sudeikis 47, released a joint statement on Monday slamming their children’s former nanny for making “false and scurrilous accusations”.

They hit back after their ex-employee – who worked for them for more than three years – gave an interview to the Daily Mail in which she made a series of accusations including one about Sudeikis’s behaviour amidst the breakdown of his relationship with Wilde, and said she had been fired by actor.

The former couple told Page Six: “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.” Wilde and Sudeikis also accused the nanny of a “now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues”, saying it has “reached its unfortunate apex”. They added: “We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

