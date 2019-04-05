This week it emerged that she will have a £27-billion stake in Amazon, the online giant she set up with her ex Jeff Bezos. Picture: AP

London - She has kept a dignified silence amid lurid disclosures about her billionaire ex-husband’s affair with a former TV presenter. However, MacKenzie Bezos, 48, can finally face the world with a smile on her face after a divorce which makes her the planet’s third richest woman.

This week it emerged that she will have a £27-billion stake in Amazon, the online giant she set up with her ex Jeff Bezos. There were suggestions that the deal was good for him as he keeps control of Amazon and remains the world’s wealthiest man.

Their divorce after 25 years of marriage will dwarf previous settlements, such as the estimated £2.9-billion handed over during the 1999 split between art dealer Alec Wildenstein and his wife Jocelyn.

Mother-of-four Bezos set up her own Twitter account to break the news.

She said she was "excited about my own plans" adding: "Grateful for the past as I look forward to what comes next".

Meanwhile Bezos posted a gushing tweet, saying she had "been an extraordinary partner, ally and mother".

The couple split up after the shock revelation in January that Bezos, 55, had embarked on an affair with Lauren Sanchez, 49.

Pictures and racy text messages obtained by National Enquirer magazine featured explicit semi-nude images which the pair had exchanged over several months.

The US magazine also published pictures of the couple gazing into each other’s eyes and holding hands while both were still married. During their affair, they travelled thousands of miles for secret romantic getaways.

Sanchez is now going through her own divorce and has not been seen in public with Bezos since the scandal broke.

Daily Mail