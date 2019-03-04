Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Washington - Jordyn Woods says rumours about her supposed tryst with Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian's 10-month-old daughter, have been greatly exaggerated. The 21-year-old model appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, to address the controversy, which has been compounded by Woods' longtime friendship with Kardashian's sister, Kylie Jenner.

Here's a guide to the controversy - and everything we learned from Woods's appearance at the red table.

How did we get here?

Less than two weeks ago, TMZ reported that Khloe Kardashian had broken up with Thompson, a Cleveland Cavaliers player, for allegedly cheating on her with Jenner's best friend.

It wasn't the first time the couple had been rocked by infidelity rumors. Just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter last year, gossip blogs lit up with reports that Thompson had allegedly cheated on her multiple times. The scandal played out on a dramatic two-part episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" several months later."

What exactly did Woods say happened with Thompson?

Woods told Smith that, after a night of drinking, she and some friends attended a house party thrown by Thompson. She continued drinking at the party, where she hung out with a group of people, including Thompson. Woods said she partied until around 6 a.m. the next morning and that Thompson kissed her on the lips as she was leaving.

Smith asked her "straight up" if she and Thompson had slept together. "Never," Woods responded. "Never a thought. Never a consideration. Never happened. And never will I."

Woods clarified that Thompson hadn't even "personally invited" her to his house.

Woods said she should have declined to go to Thompson's house given her close relationship with Kardashian. "I'm not thinking 'I shouldn't be here,' and that's my first step where I went wrong," Woods recalled.

Smith asked her to address certain rumors, including an alleged lap-dance, which Woods said never happened. "Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him," she said. But Woods admitted she was sitting on the arm of a chair Thompson was sitting in, letting her legs "dangle" over his. She said she never went to Thompson's room: "We all were just dancing and having fun, everyone at the party, but never anything intimate."

Smith pressed for details on the kiss. "No passion, no nothing. On the way out, he just kissed me," Woods said. "It was, like, a kiss on the lips, but no tongue ... no making out." Woods said she "didn't know how to feel" after the kiss and that she essentially tried to pretend it didn't happen.

What did Kardashian mean when she told Woods "you ARE the reason my family broke up"?

It seems Kardashian was watching the episode (or hearing about it from people who were). Smith asked Woods if she believed she was the reason Kardashian and Thompson had reportedly broken up.

"I know I'm not the reason that Khloe and Tristan are not together," Woods said. She also alluded to Thompson's alleged past infidelity while discussing the reason she didn't tell Kardashian about the kiss.

"I just knew how much turmoil was going on that I was like, 'Let me not just throw more fuel on the fire," Woods said, adding that she was "trying to protect Khloe's heart."

"I'm no homewrecker. I would never try to hurt someone's home," Woods told Smith. "Especially someone that I love and someone who has a beautiful daughter. I never would try to steal someone's man."

Where is Thompson in all this?

Good question! The NBA player obviously came up several times during the episode, but he wasn't exactly taken to task for his role in the whole mess. "I don't think that he's wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in that position," Woods said. "And when alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves or get caught up in the moment."

Woods also said multiple times that she takes "full responsibility" for what happened.

Why is Woods speaking publicly about this?

Woods said she had faced bullying and even death threats amid the scandal. But she said her family is the main reason she's telling her side of the story.

"We can't leave the house. My brother can't go to work. My sister can't go to school; she's 12 years old. My mom can't even go to the grocery store," Woods said.

Smith later told Woods that she would have to give Kardashian and her family time and space to process everything, and the model agreed. "But in the process of her processing, I can't see my family get hurt anymore. So that's why I had to break my silence," Woods said.

Why do we care? And is this all a big publicity stunt?

The controversy has divided the Internet amid discussions about infidelity, so-called girl code and the double standards society has for men and women - especially when it comes to cheating. Even Lena Dunham has weighed in.

As with many of the scandals that unfold in Calabasas, some have asserted the ordeal is a ratings ploy for the family's E! reality show, which has featured Woods in the past and will undoubtedly be the place where we hear the Kardashian-Jenner side of this story.

But Woods insisted this isn't about boosting anyone's fame. "I wish I could say this was a publicity stunt," she said. "But this is my real life and real people are hurting."

The Washington Post