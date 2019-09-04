Bowie had a fling with Lulu when she was 24 and he invited her to record with him at his studio in a French chateau in 1973. Picture: AP

London - Lulu has revealed that she was in love with David Bowie during their brief fling in the 1970s. The pair became lovers when she recorded one of his songs. And the Scottish pop star, 70, said that she believed he shared her feelings during their "unique" relationship.

"I had a little bit of a thing about him I would say. And it was reciprocal," she told ITV’s Lorraine.

Lulu said she had been in love with Bowie, who died in 2016 aged 69, "maybe for a minute" during their short-lived romance.

She also admitted that, after she burst on the pop scene as a 15-year-old in 1964 with the hit "Shout", she was "frightened" of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and preferred the company of the Beatles.

"I always found Mick Jagger scary. I was only 15 or 16," she said. "Where I would be excited, all of a twitter whenever I saw John or Paul or George or Ringo – they were my favourites. But then I loved the Stones’ music."

Lulu said she found it easy to fall in love with the musicians she rubbed shoulders with, and in 1969 married Maurice Gibb of the Bee Gees. "You work with or you meet someone who is really talented," she said.

Her fling with Bowie happened when she was 24 and he invited her to record with him at his studio in a French chateau in 1973. He had just ditched his Ziggy Stardust glam rock persona.

Lulu recorded a cover of "The Man Who Sold The World", which Bowie, then 26, produced with his guitarist Mick Ronson. It was a UK hit the following year.

Daily Mail