Meet Sam and Tshepi, the couple who are planning on spending the rest of their lives together. But first, they need to get the formalities out of the way, like Sam negotiating lobola for Tshepi.
The video opens with Sam introducing viewers to elders from his church back home who will negotiate on his behalf. He then switches to his parents who are also part of the process. "I'm the mommy and I'm very excited," says a beaming Sam's mom. His older brother also makes an appearance.
The group then travels to Tshepi's uncle's house to begin negotiations.
Although lobola forms a part of the process of getting married under South African customary law, not many know how it works. For Sam and Tshepi to give some insight into their negotiations is quite something.