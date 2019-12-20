WATCH: A beautiful moment as interracial couple document their lobola celebrations









Sam and Tshepi are ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Picture: YouTube Meet Sam and Tshepi, the couple who are planning on spending the rest of their lives together. But first, they need to get the formalities out of the way, like Sam negotiating lobola for Tshepi. The video opens with Sam introducing viewers to elders from his church back home who will negotiate on his behalf. He then switches to his parents who are also part of the process. "I'm the mommy and I'm very excited," says a beaming Sam's mom. His older brother also makes an appearance. The group then travels to Tshepi's uncle's house to begin negotiations. Although lobola forms a part of the process of getting married under South African customary law, not many know how it works. For Sam and Tshepi to give some insight into their negotiations is quite something.

According to Wikipedia, lobola is referred to as "bride wealth", and is property in cash or kind, which a prospective husband or head of his family undertakes to give to the head of a prospective wife’s family in gratitude of letting the husband marry their daughter.

The meeting of traditional and western cultures is something to behold.

After a three-hour negotiation, both parties come to an agreement on an undisclosed number of cows. When Tshepi is introduced as Sam's makoti, she is welcomed with open arms to his family. It's hard not to feel touched by the tender moment as she shares a hug with his father.

The video has already received over 48K views and 1.1K likes. And the comments are just as positive.

"What a beautiful Couple.... Love wins. What a shame to those who disliked this video," wrote Thapelo Chuene.

While another commented: "When you bowed and hugged your husband bathong . The whole act brought tears to my eyes . I hope I was not the only one . So beautiful ❤😢😍 Love continue to wins."