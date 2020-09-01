WATCH: After years of staying silent, Katy Perry finally reveals what went wrong in her marriage to Russell Brand

Katy Perry says her marriage to Russell Brand was “like a tornado”. The 35-year-old singer recently welcomed a daughter named Daisy Dove with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, but prior to striking up a romance with the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star, Katy was married to comedian and actor Russell for just over a year between 2010 and 2011. And the ‘Smile’ singer has now opened up on her relationship with Russell - who is now married to Laura Gallacher, with whom he has daughters Mabel, three, and Peggy, two - whom she described as “interesting and stimulating”. She said: “It was the first breaking of my idealistic mind. I was having great success at 23, 24 and 25, and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado. It was everything happening once.” Katy explained she has “always resonated with friction and resistance and challenges”, and gravitated toward Russell because she thought the “pressure” in their relationship would create something “beautiful”.

She added during an interview with ‘60 Minutes Australia’: “I know that inherently [about myself]. Like, ‘OK, it’s gonna take a lot of work but oh, we’re gonna get somewhere great,’ or, ‘It’s gonna be a beautiful diamond. All this pressure is gonna turn into [that].’ ”

The ‘Never Worn White’ singer dated John Mayer for three years following her split from the ‘Get Him to the Greek’ star, and eventually found lasting love with Orlando - who already has nine-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - in 2016.

Katy and Orlando briefly split in 2017, and the ‘Daisies’ singer recently said their temporary break made their romance stronger.

She explained: "It's really about an individual journey that makes the whole thing better. We both had to decide to go on that journey separately because it's not my half and your half that makes a whole. It's my wholeness and your wholeness that makes this whole thing happen.”