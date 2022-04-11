WATCH: Age ain’t nothing but a number? University student falls for his 85-year-old landlady

It’s a love story that shocked everyone in their community, but for couple Muima (25) and Theresa (85), their relationship is as real as it gets. Because of their unique age difference, 60 years, news broadcaster Afrimax tracked down the couple to find out more about how they became involved romantically.

Muima lives in the DRC but relocated to another town to continue his studies at the local university. That’s when he met and fell in love with Theresa. When he first visited the unnamed town, he and his friends were looking for accommodation, and Theresa offered them lodgings at one of her homes. When the two started developing feelings for each other, Muima jokingly said: “This is my girlfriend. She is my landlady here, and we are here for education purposes.”

At the beginning of their budding romance, Theresa used to call him “the husband,” but Muima thought nothing more of it.

“In reality, she could be my grandmother, but so what? I love her,” he added. When asked about having a boyfriend that’s younger than her grandchildren, Theresa said, “Age is just a number. I am 85 years of age. I have eight children and 21 grandchildren. “He (Muima) loves me, and I also love him. I am now ready to put on the wedding dress and ring.”

The video was met with mixed response. “The boy is after the wealth of the woman. He is desperate. He just wanted someone to meet his needs,” commented one user. Another said: “No matter how you try to make it look perfect and pure love. The fact is this is pure madness, and money is involved. Let's be honest here.”

