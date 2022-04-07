WATCH: AKA grabbing Nadia Nakai’s bum has tongues wagging

It’s been a hot minute since fellow rappers AKA and Nadia Nakai made their relationship official. The loved up couple has been posting pictures and videos of each other on their respective social media accounts.

And with their over the top PDAs, who can blame them for not keeping their hands off each other? But it appears their most recent public display of affection may have ruffled a few feathers. The couple attended an event earlier this week at Konka and decided to do an impromptu photo shoot.

With the ’Fela in Versace’ rapper dressed in a yellow sweatshirt and Nakai in a sexy black bodysuit, they played up for the camera. A fan, who had been standing close by, recorded a video and shared it on Twitter. An match of aura here. Kiernan & Nadia 👌❤️ pic.twitter.com/QBktz2z7Pv — Wise (@wise30152072) April 4, 2022

No sooner had the post gone viral when some people were getting hot and bothered. Lol true — Wise (@wise30152072) April 5, 2022

We all do. I guess love is blind after all. — Nana Namusi (@NamusiNana) April 5, 2022 Lol For Who? — Maisela Pholoso Kekana ☠Orlnado Pirates Fanatic☠ (@Xquisite_KushM) April 5, 2022 The couple first went public in March this year. They announced their relationship status with the same Instagram post where they are seen going in for a kiss.

Nakai split from her American ex-boyfriend, rapper Vic Mensa, last year and AKA’s fiancée Anele Tembe tragically died. Many fans have been speculating whether there were other motives behind their hook. In the past, Nakai has been tight with her former record label boss Cassper Nyovest. Some saw this as a dig at Nyovest. He and AKA have had beef for the longest time.