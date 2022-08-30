WATCH: Are you the girlfriend of this guy who hooked up with a friend while you went to the bathroom?

Say what you want about the fairer sex, but as women, we’ll always have each other’s backs. This Aussie woman, however, went to extreme lengths to find the girlfriend of a man she found cheating in a nightclub – while the girlfriend had her back turned.

Lexie shared video evidence of the alleged incident on TikTok. The clip went viral almost immediately, reaching almost 40k likes in 24 hours, Australia’s 7News reported. Not one to mince her words, Lexie captioned the post, “Help me find the girlfriend of a cheater.” She then went on to describe the woman who accompanied her boyfriend and another friend to a nightclub called The Avenue in Surfer’s Paradise on August 27.

“You were there with your fella and some weird brunette chick who seemed to be his friend, she said. Things heated up between the two “friends” when the girlfriend left them to go to the bathroom. “Your dude clocked the f*cking room to make sure you weren’t there, and then started hooking up with the brunette girl,” she added.

People were quick to comment, asking Lexie for an update. No response yet from her on whether she found the girlfriend, but many commended her for her tactics. “I would have waited till she sat down and played it for all three of them,” suggested one person.

