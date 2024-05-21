WATCH: Baby Reindeer's real-life 'Martha' targeted UK Labour leader Keir Starmer

Fiona Harvey, identified as the inspiration for the character Martha in the show Baby Reindeer, allegedly sent almost 300 abusive emails to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, according to reports. According to the Daily Mail UK, Harvey is accused of sending 276 hostile messages to Starmer's parliamentary address between January and August 2020.

These emails reportedly included derogatory comments about Starmer and his wife, Lady Victoria Starmer, whom Harvey described as looking "dreadful." The emails, all signed off with "Sent from my iPhone" despite being sent from a desktop computer, also contained a variety of offensive remarks. Harvey, 58, allegedly called Starmer a "stupid little boy" and a "useless barrister," and used a derogatory term to attack his wife. She also gloated over the deaths of two of his relatives, as reported in The Sun newspaper. Harvey's messages often focused on her grievances with the Camden Council regarding her housing situation. In one email, she reportedly sent Starmer a picture of rubbish with the comment, "it's as filthy as Starmer's house“.

In an email dated April 9, 2020, she wrote: "Keir cut the crap with me you stupid little boy. You get elected leader of a non-party and within two minutes I get an email calling me a racist from the housing ombudsman. I've already complained about you to the standards commissioner, who, guess what, also does nothing. From now on I'll complain about the slightest little thing. Your life won't be worth living." Baby Reindeer, based on the true story of writer and lead actor Richard Gadd, follows the character Donny Dunn (played by Gadd) and his relationship with his stalker, 'Martha' (played by Jessica Gunning). According to Netflix, the story details a relentless stalking campaign that began after Dunn served Martha in a London pub where he worked. Harvey has denied many of the allegations made against her, including claims of sending 41,000 emails to Gadd.

She appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, vehemently denying the extent of the stalking and stating her intent to take legal action against Netflix over the series. She admitted to sending some messages but described them as "jokey banter" and claimed she had only met Gadd three times. Harvey also shared details of her difficult upbringing and revealed she is in a five-year relationship with a lawyer.