WATCH: Blissfully single Sharon Stone says she’s ’had it’ with dating

Sharon Stone has “had it” with dating. The 62-year-old actress is currently single, and after revealing back in December that her account on the dating app Bumble had been blocked because the company thought she was a fake, she’s now admitted she doesn’t care about finding herself a partner. She said: “I’ve had it with dating. [I find] people to be insincere and not worth my time. I enjoy my alone time and my time with my kids and friends more.” The ‘Basic Instinct’ star also spoke about growing older, as she said she would have loved to be a dancer, because she believes people in the profession “age so beautifully”. She explained during an appearance on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’: “I think the thing is as we get older we have to say debauchery is not great for a growing older body and when I got to be 40 I thought, 'Oh look I am going to get older. So how do I want to get older? I’d like to get older like a dancer.’

“I always thought the women who were dancers aged so beautifully and they had great posture and they moved beautifully, and they still could move. I thought, ‘I have to behave more like a dancer and I am going to have to eat better.‘ I am thoughtful about what I put in my body and the way I treat my body so I get to keep it.”

Meanwhile, Sharon recently described her dating life as a “comedy”, and admitted she wishes she hadn’t had her Bumble account reinstated.

She said: "I wish I'd stayed kicked off it! I think you have to choose how you want to age. I’m sure that I have my own destiny, and I’m now trying to meet it with as much integrity as I can, and be as open to growth as I can be.”

And she joked the only male attention she receives is from her three adopted sons - Roan, 15, Laird, 10, and nine-year-old Quinn.

She shared: "They're at that age when they're starting to become little men. So they're starting to carry my bags to the car and open the door for me. And they're leaving notes on the steering wheel of my car like, 'Have a wonderful day at work'. They are so great and they make me feel beautiful, like I have a purpose."