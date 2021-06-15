WATCH: Bride relives the horror of watching groom check his phone while she walks down the aisle

For most brides, the pivotal moment of their wedding is seeing the look of joy on the groom’s face as she walks down the aisle, dressed in the wedding dress of her dreams. For Taylor Loren, the surreal moment was interrupted when her husband-to-be reacted in a totally different way – he checked his phone.

Instead of consigning the memory to the furthest reaches of her mind, Loren decided to relive it again and share it with her TikTok followers – on her wedding anniversary. In the video, captioned "Husband of the year," she wrote: "Four years ago today I walked down the aisle to marry the love of my life. It was one of the most important and emotional moments of our life and my husband did the most romantic thing…"

@taylortoks Reply to @kingchelle1111 I mean they’re not wrong 💀 ⚰️ ♬ Oh No - Kreepa The non-event made news across the US, with Loren adding snippets from various talk shows and their reactions to it. According to the New Zealand Herald, the video was watched more than two million times.

Comments varied, with some getting why Loren had strong feelings about it, while others laughed it off. "I do that when I'm nervous. I always pull my phone out," commented one user. "Vows are probably on his phone. Chill," said another.