WATCH: Call it fate? Woman finds proof that her late mother met her boyfriend before they started dating

You know those moments in romantic movies that pull on your heartstrings? Leah Menzies shared her moment on TikTok, causing her post to go viral in just a few hours. In the clip, Menzies, from South Australia, discovered her mother, who had died when when she was seven years old, was her boyfriend's preschool teacher.

“Me thinking my mum (who died when I was seven) will never get to meet my future boyfriend,” she wrote in post and showed her followers her boyfriend’s old class picture with her mom as the teacher. “Found out through this photo in his photo album. A moment straight out of a movie,” Menzies recalled.

@speccylee Found out through this photo in his photo album. A moment straight out of a movie 🥲 ♬ iris - 🫶 The post had gained more than 20.4 million views, according to the Daily Mail. And it’s not hard to see why. Her mother worked as a teacher at Agnes Goode Kindergarten in Adelaide where her boyfriend was a past pupil, the British publication reported.

Many commented that it was a twist of fate that the couple should find themselves together, while others shared their serendipitous moments. “It’s as if she remembered some significance about him and sent him to you. Love fate,” commented one user. “This is like a plot to a time travelling romance novel,” said another.

