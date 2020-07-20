WATCH: Cheeky Chrissy Teigen films John Legend naked

In the world according to Chrissy Teigen, nothing is off limits. The former model and cookbook author puts everything out there for her loyal fans, and we love her for her honesty. We're thinking hubby John Legend probably took issue with a certain video she posted to Instagram over the weekend. Filming herself in a swimsuit in their bathroom, the "Cravings" author tried to protect her husband's modesty as he showered in the background. While covering his tush with her hand, Teigen is giggling as she films unsuspecting Legend who is none the wiser.

Also over the weekend, the ex-Sports Illustrated model decided to post a video of her post-surgery scares after claiming no one believes she had her implants removed.

“A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because believes it,” Teigen posted in an Instagram Story video on Sunday, with her yellow bikini top lifted to reveal the telltale marks. “These are the scars.”

She revealed in May she was set to undergo surgery to have her implants removed after 14 years because she was "over" having a large chest, and last month the star announced she had been under the knife for the successful procedure.

To celebrate the removal of her implants, she had a cake shaped like her chest, complete with tombstone commemorating the death of her implants.