WATCH: Chrishell Stause brands SA-born ex Keo Motsepe a 'liar'

Chrishell Stause has branded Keo Motsepe a "liar" following their split. The ‘Selling Sunset’ star began a romance with the 31-year-old professional dancer three months ago, after they met on ‘Dancing with the Stars’, and although the split was initially reported to be amicable, Chrishell has now hit out at Keo. Chrishell, 39, was furious after a source close to Keo told PEOPLE that he was "heartbroken" over the split. The insider said: "He enjoyed his time with Chrishell and was 100 percent in it. He's had a tough time with his mom's passing, but he really wanted to make his relationship with Chrishell last." Chrishell posted the report on her Instagram Stories and wrote: "Ok I TRULY wanted to keep this drama free, but playing the victim and bringing your mom into it is a step too far for me.

"Taking the high road is overrated sometimes!! I was also 100 per cent in it as well, until revelations told to me recently have made me question if you could even order a coffee without lying."

She added a post about how to 'Break Free from Habitual Lying' and included the Beyoncé and Shakira song 'Beautiful Liar'.

And when a fan suggested the SA-born dancer may not have leaked the story about being heartbroken, Chrishell insisted she knew exactly what was going on.

The fan wrote: "I know ur upset but this isn't from his own mouth who know who this person is and if this is an accurate representation of his feelings (sic)" but Chrishell replied: "I gathered all the facts before I posted. Don't worry. I know exactly where it came from."

Another fan said: "I think you're too mature for all this. It's best to ignore it, this kind of comes off childish" but Chrishell insisted she was sick of protecting Keo.

She said: "Yes I am aware. If I end up alone with cats - it was worth it. But I am also human and not a robot. When you are the a** in the breakup & then the other person tries to let you save face and take the high road publicly....probably best not to poke a bear holding receipts. I will try to be a better person tomorrow. Today wasn't the day (sic)."

Chrishell's split from Keo came just days after she and 'This Is Us' star Justin Hartley, finally dissolved their two-year marriage, following their November 2019 split.

Details of their divorce have not been made public, but the 43-year-old actor previously indicated he wanted Chrishell to pay her own legal costs and indicated he didn't want to pay spousal support.

Chrishell previously claimed Justin had told her of his intent to file for divorce over text, and had done so just 45 minutes before the news was made public.

She said: “I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”