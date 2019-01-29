Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell. Picture: AP

Dax Shepard “wasn’t certain” he wanted to be with Kristen Bell. The 44-year-old actor has been married to the Frozen star - with whom he has two daughters, Lincoln, five and Delta, four - since 2013, but has said that when they first met, he wasn’t sure if he wanted to commit to a relationship with her, because she was so different to him.

He said: "I have this very weird mix of not thinking I'm good looking, general low self-esteem, chip on my shoulder that I'm dumb because I was dyslexic, all these things, yet, unbridled arrogance in relationships. I’ve always been that way, I don't know how to explain it … I've always felt very confident in relationships.

"So I never, ever, ever was like, 'Oh, I hope I can keep Kristen.’ I was going, 'Do I want to be with a Christian, who has eight people living in her house for free? Who has to get out of a car when there's a dog that doesn't have a leash and ruin her whole day to rescue this dog? Do I wanna be...that's great and she's good, but that's not what I wanna do, I'm not that good, I don't want to spend my day finding the owner of a dog. So I wasn't fearful I would lose her, I wasn't certain I wanted to be with someone like that.”

The Parenthood star added that his views on Kristen changed when he realised she wasn’t asking him to “be a better person”, like many of his previous partners had.

Speaking to Sam Jones for Off Camera, he said: "And then what happened, which could've only happened the way it did is that she never, ever said to me, 'You could be a little better of a person.' She never, ever suggested that I should do that. I just couldn't deny the reality of how her life unfolds. There’s something charmed about it."