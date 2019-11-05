WATCH: Demi Moore says she was 'addicted' to ex-husband Ashton Kutcher









The 56-year-old actress was married to the 'That 70s Show' star from 2005 to 2013, and has said her romance with Ashton - during which she relapsed in her battle against drug and alcohol addiction - was "devastating" because her obsession took her away from her three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Demi - who has her children with Bruce Willis - said: "The addiction and the co-dependency… like my addiction to Ashton - that was probably almost more devastating because it took me seriously away emotionally." The 'Ghost' star relapsed during a trip away with Ashton, and the actress claims she was told by her then-spouse that alcoholism wasn't a "thing". She added: "Ashton said, 'I don't know if alcoholism's a thing. I think it's about moderation.' If I had stayed close to working my program … I, of course, lived the majority of my adult life sober. I was great sober."

And when asked why she gave in to her old habits, she explained: “I wanted to be that girl. I made my own story up, that he wanted somebody that he could have wine with that he could do stuff [with]. He’s not the cause of why I opened that door up. I wanted to be something other than who I am. And I gave my power away.”

Demi’s youngest daughter Tallulah, 25, was just nine years old when her mother relapsed, and said she felt “very forgotten”, as she believed Demi “didn’t love” her.

Speaking in a joint interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show ‘Red Table Talk’ - in which 31-year-old Rumer also appeared - Tallulah said: “Watching the behavior with Ashton, those years, because everyone had left the house and it was just me living there. I felt very forgotten and I feel like I developed and nurtured a narrative where she didn’t love me and I truly believed it. I know that she does, 100 percent but in that moment you’re hurt.”