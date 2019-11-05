Demi Moore was “addicted” to her ex-husband Ashton Kutcher.
The 56-year-old actress was married to the ‘That 70s Show’ star from 2005 to 2013, and has said her romance with Ashton - during which she relapsed in her battle against drug and alcohol addiction - was “devastating” because her obsession took her away from her three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.
Demi - who has her children with Bruce Willis - said: “The addiction and the co-dependency… like my addiction to Ashton - that was probably almost more devastating because it took me seriously away emotionally.”
The ‘Ghost’ star relapsed during a trip away with Ashton, and the actress claims she was told by her then-spouse that alcoholism wasn’t a “thing”.
She added: “Ashton said, ‘I don’t know if alcoholism’s a thing. I think it’s about moderation.’ If I had stayed close to working my program … I, of course, lived the majority of my adult life sober. I was great sober.”