WATCH: Drew Barrymore has a very weird friend request for when she dies

Drew Barrymore wants her friends to take her corpse out partying after she dies. The 'Never Been Kissed' star confirmed a long-standing rumour that the body of her grandfather, John Barrymore, was stolen from a morgue by his pals who wanted "one last party" with him, and she admitted she hopes the same thing happens to her remains. Appearing on YouTube series 'Hot Ones', host Sean Evans suggested Errol Flynn, comic WC Fields and poet Sadakichi Hartmann had taken body and propped it up by a poker table. Drew confirmed: "They did! "And I will say this, I hope my friends do the same for me. That is the kind of spirit I can get behind. Just prop the old bag up and have a last few rounds."

The 45-year-old star - who has daughters Olive, seven, and Frankie, six, with ex-husband Will Kopelman - would rather people be "happy and celebratory" than feel "morose sadness" when she dies.

She added: "I think death comes with so much morose sadness, and I understand that, but if it's okay, just with me, if everyone can be really happy and celebratory and have a party, that would be my preference."

Elsewhere on the show - in which Drew had to eat increasingly-hot chicken wings while answering questions - the blonde beauty opened up about how much she adores working with Adam Sandler, her co-star in 'The Wedding Singer', '50 First Dates', and 'Blended'.

She gushed: "There aren't a ton of men who have this sort of 'clean-cut, good person' thing that guys are really into and girls love, and they're awesome comedians. He hit every mark for me."