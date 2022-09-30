WATCH: E-hailing driver puts cheating husband in his place

As an Uber driver, Roni tries to mind her own business. However, tolerating cheating is not part of her job description. She shared what happened with one of her customers, whom she fetched from his home, along with his wife and children, who probably had no idea where he was going after they were dropped off.

After the man asked her to pick up a woman who she realised was his mistress, the Uber driver decided to take her cheating passenger back to his home – instead of to the address he gave her. “If you live in the Dallas-Fortworth area and you ever need a lift or an Uber and you get in my car, be forewarned, if you ever pull this kind of s*** that this guy pulled today, you got the same thing coming,’’ Roni says in the video clip.

She goes on to explain that after the man got back into the car, he added another stop to the ride. As they pulled up, a woman came out with her luggage. "She gets in and she's like, 'I am so glad you finally got away from your damn wife'," said Roni.

The cheating husband causally tells Roni their destination has changed. To make matters worse, the couple shared some PDA in the back seat. Roni said she heard bits of the conversation between the two. The woman asked when he was planning to leave his wife, but of course, he sidestepped the question.

It was during this conversation that Roni got the idea to drop the couple off at his home, snookering their plans to enjoy some illicit fun at a hotel. Maybe Roni can sign a deal with the television show “Cheaters”, which exposes people who cheat on their partners. She ended the video with this advice: “I don’t give a s*** if you’re a female or you’re a male, pull some s*** like that in my car and you’re gonna get done like that. Be better, people, do better in life.’’

