Washington - For years, people have been looking for alternatives to describing themselves as "single," and now Emma Watson has a new one: "self-partnered."
In an interview with British Vogue, the "Beauty and the Beast" actor, who's 29, describes her stress around turning 30 while still figuring out things such as navigating her love life, starting a family and building a home. She's very happy being single, she said, adding, "I call it being self-partnered."
Such alternatives don't always ring true. At a 2014 panel discussion I attended, one dating coach suggested using the word "available" instead of single. As in: "You're available to find love," he said.
That term didn't seem quite right; to me, it felt both creepy and desperate.
In 2015, we coined a new word over here at The Washington Post: solo-ish. We viewed it as a way of saying: My life is my own, but I share it with others, too - family, friends, co-workers. Sometimes there's a special someone but not always.