WATCH: Evan Rachel Wood opens up about sexual assault allegations against Marilyn Manson in new documentary

Evan Rachel Wood's mother says Marilyn Manson groomed the actress. The 'Westworld' actress, who has accused the 53-year-old rocker of abusing her during their three-year relationship that ended in 2010, and her family have opened up about her allegations, suggesting the 'Beautiful People' hitmaker hid behind his musical alter ego to prey on people.

In a trailer for her new documentary, 'Phoenix Rising', Evan said: "I’m here today to talk about Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson." Her mom, Sara Lynn Moore, said Manson had groomed her daughter and "studied how to manipulate people".

She added: "He's a predator." Evan's brother, Ira Wood IV, also appears in the HBO film.

He said: "Everybody was looking at Marilyn Manson and they weren't looking at Brian Warner." The preview saw the 34-year-old star reflect on her activism for sexual assault survivors and her belief that her campaigning has finally struck a chord. She said: "I became an activist, fighting for victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Not only did people hear our stories but they said: 'Yeah, we hear you, and something does need to change'. We need to make sure this doesn't happen to anybody else.

"I realised that this is the first time I haven't been doubted or questioned or shamed, this is the first time that someone was really listening. "I was like, 'What is this feeling?' And it's this feeling of being believed." In 2018, Evan spoke in Congress in support of the nationwide implementation of the Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights Acts, and though she didn't name her alleged abuser at the time, she admitted people knew who she was talking about.

She said: "Numerous women heard my story, and knew exactly who it was."