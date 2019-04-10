There's something about weddings that bring out that warm, fuzzy feeling. Picture: PxHere

There's something about weddings that bring out that warm, fuzzy feeling. After all, the day is about the lucky couple. But what happens when an ex comes out of the woodwork and begs the unsuspecting groom to take her back? This is exactly what happened at a wedding in China, and it's left the internet shook. The entire cringe-worthy moment was filmed by a guest and promptly made its way online.

Video footage shows the stunned bride looking on as the groom's ex, dressed in a wedding dress, grabs him and drops to her knee shouting "It's my fault". The emotional woman continuously tugs at his jacket, but the groom is unimpressed.

According to news.com.au, the events unfolded just as the newly married couple were about to share their first kiss on stage.

It seems that the bride was having none of it and stormed off the stage, prompting him to run after her.

Chances are, this union won't last long, but it didn't stop online users from weighing in. "Do not destroy other’s relationship to satisfy your own obsession,” commented someone on Weibo, while another said "This is exactly why you can’t be friends with an ex."