If your friend also puts you on their list, you'll match. Picture: YouTube.com



Facebook has released a slew of privacy features, one of them called Secret Crush.

Mark Zuckerberg addressed the media at a recent unveiling, and as soon as he did, users took to social media to say exactly what they thought about it. Even The Daily Show host Trevor Noah had a field day at Zuckerberg's expense.





"If you're someone who wants a little less privacy, then Facebook has something for you. They announced a new feature called Secret Crush which basically lets you know if one of your friends has a crush on you," said Noah.





In theory, it sounds like a great idea. But even Noah relates how paranoia can set in, because Secret Crush will never let you know who your crush is. "It's going to turn out the crush was your grandmother because she doesn't understand how Facebook works," added Noah.









As far as dating apps go, it could be Facebook's way into the market. Here's how it works:





Facebook lets you create a private list of Facebook friends you might be interested in. If your friend also puts you on their list, you'll match. It sounds similar to another dating app [cough, cough Tinder].





Facebook announced that it's slated to make its US debut at the end of 2019. Whether it's a hit or not, only time will tell.







