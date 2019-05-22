Even though both William and Kate have said nothing publicly on it, one can only guess what's been going on behind closed doors in the Cambridge household. Picture: Reuters

Since news of Prince William's alleged affair with Duchess Kate's best friend Rose Hanbury broke a few weeks ago, Kensington Palace has remained surprisingly mum. It's probably the best approach to take, reasoning that they wouldn't want to stoke any fires. But where there's silence, there's rumours. And even though both William and Kate have said nothing publicly on it, one can only guess what's been going on behind closed doors in the Cambridge household.

It seems rumours of infidelity continue to haunt the British royal family. We all know about the Camila Parker Bowels scandal that engulfed Charles in the early eighties, and led to the demise of his marriage to the late Princess Diana, but many are not aware of Philip's low-key affairs during his 70-year marriage to the queen.

According to Newsweek, Prince Philip was linked to singer Pat Kirkwood, who he apparently wined and dined with a dinner and night of dancing at a nightclub, shortly after tying the knot with then-Princess Elizabeth.

Then just five years after Elizabeth ascended the throne, he found himself in the midst of another affair allegation, www.cheatsheet.com reported.

Many royal biographers believe the Duke of Edinburgh cheated with a few young women. According to royal biographer and journalist, Christopher Wilson, he was never against affairs and felt that they are allowed but should remain secret.

It makes you wonder, did Philip approve of both Charles, and now maybe, William's infidelities?