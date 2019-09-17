Stipetic said the idea for the video came about a year ago. Picture: YouTube.com

This father of the bride will go down in history as the best dad ever. Steven Stipetic, 53, left his daughter and wedding guests stunned while delivering his speech which turned into a Hollywood blockbuster halfway through. Stipetic, from Northumberland in the UK, starred in his own action-packed video to show the effort he went through to bring his daughter's beloved childhood doll to the wedding.

Daughter, Laura Finnie had just said "I do" to Lewis Finnie, and had no idea what was about to unfold when her father stood up and started his speech, the Daily Mail reported.

Stipetic started talking briefly before rushing out of the room to fetch Laura's beloved doll Looby Lou. It was at this point when TV screens started showing the dramatic adventure.

"When I was standing around the corner after the video had started I was thinking: 'Steven, what have you done?'", Stipetic told the Daily Mail.

"Then I heard everyone laughing and I thought: 'Thank God!'

"It was a fantastic time. Laura absolutely loved it and that's what it is all about. It was so special."

He said the idea for the video came about a year ago: "My son-in-law asked permission to marry my daughter and I thought 'Oh my God, I'll have to do a father-of-the-bride speech.'"

