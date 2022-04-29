WATCH: ‘Fictosexual’ man married hologram bride but now struggles to bond with her

A Japanese man who married a hologram says she has been turned off. Akihiko Kondo tied the knot with the computer-generated singer Hatsune Miku in 2018 at a lavish wedding ceremony that was attended by 40 guests.

However, their wedded bliss has hit trouble after Gatebox announced that it will no longer support the software for Miku – who has previously toured with Lady Gaga – and she has now been replaced by an error message.

Kondo, 38, returned home from his job as a school administrator to find that his wife's image had been replaced by a message that read "network error". He said: "I believe we must consider all kinds of love and all kinds of happiness. When we're together she makes me smile. In that sense, she's real." A heartbroken Kondo, who describes himself as a "fictosexual", has now turned to Miku dolls for comfort – including a life-sized one that he shares a bed with.

In the meantime, Paramount+ have erected the world’s tallest hologram worldwide in celebration of its hit series ‘Halo’. The global streaming service – which premiered the sci-fi show based on the Xbox franchise on March 24 – partnered up with global technology and content publisher, Minute Media, as well as hologram specialists Wavemaker and Kaleida. Together, they unveiled their 18 metre tall 3D hologram of the saga's iconic character, Master Chief: Spartan 117, on Easter Sunday at multiple locations across the globe, including Toronto, Mexico City, Sao Paolo and Sydney.

