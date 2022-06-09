WATCH: Focalistic plants kisses all over girlfriend DBN Gogo

Before DBN Gogo and Focalistic first came out as a couple in February, there had been absolutely no hints or suggestions that the two amapiano stars were cosying up. Now, barely four months since they revealed themselves as a couple, the two lovebirds are everywhere and they can’t seem to get enough of each other.

In a video posted by Culture Collector, Focalistic is seen kissing and biting on DBN Gogo’s cheeks as the two giggle and cuddle up like a giddy young couple. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CultureCollecter (@culturecollecter) The amapiano rapper, who’s currently on tour in North America as part of his “Straata Nation Address” tour, reshared the video on his Instagram stories with a question directed at DBN Gogo, "and these videos are from where?” he asked. She then responded by saying, “I plead the fifth.” “That IG video of Focalistic all cozy in bed with DBN Gogo. My heart 😭😭😭😭”

That IG video of Focalistic all cozy in bed with DBN Gogo



My heart 😭😭😭😭 — Edwin B. Wabwire (@ewabwire2008) June 9, 2022 Just two weeks ago, the couple celebrated their birthdays on consecutive days. In celebration they posted heartfelt messages to each other on Twitter and Instagram, and sent each other some expensive gifts. “Jolang” (which loosely translates to "you should date") is what DBN Gogo posted as she showed off her bouquet of red roses and a Louis Vuitton gift bag from her boo on her Instagram stories. Prior to that, around Valentine’s Day, the “Khuza Gogo” hitmaker had shared a Twitter thread showing off gifts she’d received from Focalistic before the couple were spotted visiting the city of love, Paris, together a short while later.