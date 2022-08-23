WATCH: Gauteng woman shoots her shot at King Misuzulu, wants to be first white Zulu queen

Thousands flocked to the Royal Palace in Nongoma over the weekend in the hopes they’d catch a glimpse of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Misuzulu was sworn in as the new king of the Zulu nation, and his coronation ceremony attracted many from across the country.

One such person was a Gauteng woman named Amelia. During preparations for the ukungena esibayeni (the entering of the kraal ceremony), an eNCA reporter interviewed people in the crowd. One person that stood out was Amelia. Dressed in a white T-shirt and decorative beads, she said she travelled all the way from Gauteng.

When asked why she was attending the festivities, she said: “I heard the king is going to come here today, so I wondered maybe he’s looking for a wife. “I don’t know if he’s going to watch this, then he must just know I am here. I want to be the first white queen of South Africa, the first white Zulu queen.”

Your first white Zulu wife 🤣#eNCA #InkosiEsibayeni #Nongoma Siphamandla Goge #VukaAfrica pic.twitter.com/cB4kte54k2 — Vuka_Africa (@Thisthat_Acadmy) August 20, 2022 The post which was shared by @Thisthat_Acadmy on Twitter, received more than 2.5K likes. But it was the comments that gave it life. Many came out in support of Amelia, congratulating her for shooting her shot with the new Zulu monarch.

😂😂😂 — Le'tladi Paul Johannes (@le_tladi) August 23, 2022 Some went as far as calling for the powers that be, to let her meet King Misuzulu.

Seriously let her meet the king please guys — JT (@JohannNdlovu) August 20, 2022 So am I 😢 — Kgomotso machs (@Kgomotsoma) August 22, 2022