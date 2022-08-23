Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Gauteng woman shoots her shot at King Misuzulu, wants to be first white Zulu queen

Cultural ritual of entering the kraal by Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

Cultural ritual of entering the kraal by Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

Share

Thousands flocked to the Royal Palace in Nongoma over the weekend in the hopes they’d catch a glimpse of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

Misuzulu was sworn in as the new king of the Zulu nation, and his coronation ceremony attracted many from across the country.

Story continues below Advertisement

One such person was a Gauteng woman named Amelia.

During preparations for the ukungena esibayeni (the entering of the kraal ceremony), an eNCA reporter interviewed people in the crowd.

One person that stood out was Amelia. Dressed in a white T-shirt and decorative beads, she said she travelled all the way from Gauteng.

More on this

When asked why she was attending the festivities, she said: “I heard the king is going to come here today, so I wondered maybe he’s looking for a wife.

“I don’t know if he’s going to watch this, then he must just know I am here. I want to be the first white queen of South Africa, the first white Zulu queen.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The post which was shared by @Thisthat_Acadmy on Twitter, received more than 2.5K likes. But it was the comments that gave it life.

Many came out in support of Amelia, congratulating her for shooting her shot with the new Zulu monarch.

Story continues below Advertisement

Some went as far as calling for the powers that be, to let her meet King Misuzulu.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Thursday, before entering the kraal, the king accompanied by a few amabutho (Zulu regiments) and game rangers, went on hunting the lion which he had to kill himself, the Daily News Willem Phungula reported.

Kings are also referred to as “Ingonyama”, a name which is also referred to as lions – the king killing a lion is equal to killing another king.

Related Topics:

KwaZulu-NatalKing MisuzuluCulture and TraditionZulu NationMarriageTwitterViral

Share

Recent stories by:

Marchelle Abrahams