WATCH: George Clooney gushes about wife Amal, says everything changed when he met her

George Clooney didn't know "how un-full" his life was until he met Amal Clooney. The 'Ocean's Eleven' star always thought he would never get married or have children, but he didn't realise how much his life was lacking until he met his now-wife and "everything changed". He said: "I was like, 'I'm never getting married. I'm not gonna have kids.' I'm gonna work, I've got great friends, my life is full, I'm doing well. I didn't know how un-full it was until I met Amal. And then everything changed. And I was like, 'Oh, actually, this has been a huge empty space.'" George has three-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, and admits before they came into his life, he "had never been in the position" where others' lives were infinitely more important than his. Speaking about his wife Amal and his two children, he added: "I'd never been in the position where someone else's life was infinitely more important to me than my own. You know? And then tack on two more individuals, who are small and have to be fed."

George had a motorcycle accident in 2018 and he feared he wouldn't see his children again.

He explained: "You know, not really. Although my kids were like a year old, and mostly it was just the thought that this was it and that I wasn't gonna see them again."

George has enjoyed having time with his family during lockdown, but he still "loves" being in the movie industry, particularly being behind the camera.

Speaking about his time in lockdown for GQ magazine's annual 'Men of the Year' issue, he added: "I cut my own hair and I cut my kids' hair and I'm mopping it and vacuuming and doing the laundry and doing the dishes every day. I feel like my mother in 1964 ...

"I love this business. And I also don't want to be 60 and worry about what some casting director or some young producer or studio executive thinks about me anymore. I wanted to be involved."