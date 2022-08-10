WATCH: Groom chooses violence and exposes his bride’s cheating ways at their wedding

One thing about the internet, it never forgets. This was proven true when a 2019 video resurfaced on TikTok, of a groom outing his bride at their wedding.

The video opens with the “happy couple” taking to the stage as the MC introduces them to the wedding guests. Nothing looks out of place, and people can be heard clapping in the background. But what happens next can only be described as something from a movie scene.

The caption accompanying the video reads: “The groom played a video of his wife cheating on him with her pregnant sister’s husband in front of everyone.” You wait for the drama to unfold, and then it happens. Behind them, the screen changes to show the bride in bed with her lover. That’s when all hell breaks loose, and the groom can be heard saying: “Did you think I didn’t know about this?”

Unfortunately, the video cuts out. On why the groom chose that exact moment to uncover his wife’s indiscretions was a hot debate in the comments section.

Online users were left stunned by the act of revenge and many were divided on the way the groom handled the situation. “Why waste thousands if he knew? Satisfaction people. Embarrassing her in front of everyone was probably worth it for him,” commented someone. “And SHE’S the one that gets mad at the end?,” said another.