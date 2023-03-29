WATCH: Groom’s vulgar wedding vows leave bride and guests speechless

Your wedding is supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life. It’s a cherished moment when you and your partner get to declare your unwavering love for each other. In Michael and Destiny Lentini’s case, their wedding ceremony ended up being a cringe-fest that went viral on TikTok after their wedding photographer shared it for the world to see.

Photographer Jonathan Pajak was entrusted to document the couple’s Florida wedding, but he immediately saw the red flags when he asked groom Michael earlier in the day if there was anything he wanted to say to the future bride. Looking directly at the camera, Michael said: “I hope we have a lot of sex… a lot.” Okay, yes, it might have been his attempt at a joke or pre-wedding nerves, but Pajak wasn’t impressed and commented: “I should have known his vows were gonna go like this.”

Standing before friends and family, Michael took out his speech and whispered to his bride: “You’re screwed”, before letting it rip. A nervous Destiny laughed awkwardly, probably knowing what was in store for her. “There are only two things required to keep me happy: keep my belly full and my balls empty,” read Michael.

With the marriage officiator shaking her head in disbelief, he said: “Nothing’s better than the sound of gagging and headboard slamming,” to which she responded, “Michael!” And rightly so, obviously embarrassed, the officiator added: “Being that I am his mother, I will deal with him later. He’s grounded.” The post drew widespread criticism after being viewed more than than 18.7 million times, the Daily Mail reported.