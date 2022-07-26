WATCH: Guy leaves during moment of passion so he can ‘relieve’ himself on date’s front porch

Talk about an invasion of privacy just for the sake of laughs. And this video had us laughing so hard that our tummies hurt.

What are we on about? Whether you call it the date from hell or the gentlemanly way of doing things, someone posted a video from their ring footage on Twitter. Although we have no idea where the video originated, online user @dailyinstavids was the first to pick it up.

With the caption, “We had a nice date, we went to my place for segs and suddenly he went out saying he forgot something in his car,” the footage shows a guy exiting his date’s front door, standing on the front porch and then letting out the longest, biggest fart. Lmaoooooooooo he had to let it all out😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/llp1BijtjZ — ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK (@dailyinstavids) July 24, 2022

And by longest, we mean it took him a good 18 seconds to relieve himself. Obviously, he didn’t know he was being recorded, but it looked like it was something that really needed to be done, because the dude had his shoes off in preparation for some good loving. The post gained 16K retweets and 144K likes, sending it into the viral stratosphere.

The comments were equally as entertaining as the content that was served. One tweep related to his predicament, saying: “Every guy goes through this on a date, you have to hold it in so as soon as you get away, bombs away lest you let it fly in front of her.”

can confirm, this ones harmless compared to the post date bombs I've let out over the years 😅 — Jerome (@therealschroom) July 26, 2022 While some found the guy’s actions funny yet disgusting, many of the women on the thread added “it was the decent thing to do”. Others questioned what he had to eat on the date.