WATCH: Halle Berry believes it’s a ’cardinal sin’ to date a friend’s ex

Halle Berry believes it’s a “cardinal sin” to date a friend’s ex. The 54-year-old actress has insisted she would never embark on a romance with someone who has previously dated one of her friends, because she believes her “soulmate” is definitely not an ex partner of someone she knows. Halle spoke during an episode of ‘Bad & Booshy’, her Instagram series with stylist and longtime friend Lindsay Flores in which they answer candid questions from fans, after one fan asked if she would ever go out with a "friend's ex-boyfriend or ex-husband”. The ‘Catwoman’ star said: "Never! Never! That's a cardinal sin. You don't date your bestie's exes. If I know you, I'm not dating your past nothing because that's just not cool. My soulmate is not in the form of anybody I know's exes.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) Halle is currently romancing Van Hunt, and sources recently said the pair have been dating for “several months”, with Halle even introducing Van to her two children - Nahla, 12, and Maceo, seven - whom she has from previous relationships.

An insider said: "They are spending a lot of time at Halle's Malibu house. She really seems to enjoy the quiet time. Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious.”

The source also claimed the pair "respect each other and have a great deal in common”.

They added: "Both are very successful and smart, and they seem to be in a mature relationship. It seems like a really good match.”

Meanwhile, Halle is yet to reach an agreement in her divorce from estranged husband Olivier Martinez, whom she split from back in 2015.

And despite her previous heartbreaks - which have also seen her endure divorces from MLB star David Justice and singer-songwriter Eric Benét - the ‘Extant’ star is “really happy” in her new romance.

The source explained: "Halle has been through a lot of stress in her past relationships but this one seems very positive. She is really happy."