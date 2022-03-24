WATCH: ’He needed somebody to pray with’ - scorned wife exposes preacher ex-husband on TikTok

When Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams said, “All men cheat”, the happily married women in the show were outraged by her statement. Whether it’s true or false, it is a statement we hear ever so often.

Many women have experienced the hurt and pain caused by a cheating partner, and more women are flocking to social media to expose these cheaters. TikTok user Stephanie (inverted_yogi) is one of those women. She posted an over two-minute-long video telling the world about how her ex-husband lied, cheated and abandoned her. Pretending to be hopping on a non-existing trend, she mockingly refers to the “I can take your man” trend, she congratulates her ex-husband's new girlfriend, Jessi Bailey - a nurse at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa Oklahoma, on winning the challenge.

What, or who did she win? Stephanie’s ex-husband, Christian Gray - a Christian preacher and ordained minister, saying: “You got yourself an authentic, tall, handsome, God fearing preacher man.” By stating their full names, jobs and even place of work, the TikToker was on a mission to name and shame the people who had hurt her. Using Jessi’s new profile picture as the backdrop to her video, Stephanie explains that it’s that very profile picture that highlights the fact she is now in a “serious relationship” with Christian.

Stephanie, however, sarcastically remarks that the couple “were not serious until he left his family a year after his daughter died”. It was only after they went on a vacation two weeks after he moved out of the house that they “became serious”. She continues to tell everybody how the couple is living together in his old hometown and doing the things he used to do when he was married, including going on dates to places he took his wife.

Besides the cheating, it turns out that her ex-husband actually had the nerve to use their family money to pay for his dates. Nurse Jessi clearly wasn’t innocent in the whole drama as she was well aware of the fact that Christian was married and had two children. Stephanie was well aware of the fact that she was checking her Facebook page saying: “you saw that we had two other kids together, and our daughter had died a year before.”

