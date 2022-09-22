WATCH: Hell hath no fury like a jilted bride choosing violence

Andrea Noel has a lot to be angry about. The 28-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio, was supposed to have the wedding of her dreams. Instead, she got stood up in dramatic fashion by her fiancé. As a way of taking revenge, Noel aired her ex’s dirty laundry in a TikTok post which has since gone viral.

Story continues below Advertisement

She created an “ick list”, naming all her former partner’s flaws, and started her video with: “My fiancé dumped me… I have been crying a lot. So, to stop myself from doing that and to make myself feel better, I decided to make an ‘ick list’.” @andreanoel0 And we’re back. Posting the OG video in honor of wedding weekend… ♬ original sound - Andie ✨💖

Clearly wanting to get her own back, Noel took a swig from her bottle of alcohol and continued her story. “(He) slept in the bed with his sister until he was 22 years old,” said Noel and paused for effect before adding, “I swear to God.” Laughing, she said: “His bank account was negative every two weeks. His mom was constantly like: ‘Hey, do you need anything? Are you going to get a job, maybe?’”

Story continues below Advertisement