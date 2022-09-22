Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, September 22, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Hell hath no fury like a jilted bride choosing violence

File photo: Andrea Noel has a lot to be angry about. The 28-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio, was supposed to have the wedding of her dreams. Picture: Reuters

File photo: Andrea Noel has a lot to be angry about. The 28-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio, was supposed to have the wedding of her dreams. Picture: Reuters

Published 2h ago

Share

Andrea Noel has a lot to be angry about. The 28-year-old from Cleveland, Ohio, was supposed to have the wedding of her dreams. Instead, she got stood up in dramatic fashion by her fiancé.

As a way of taking revenge, Noel aired her ex’s dirty laundry in a TikTok post which has since gone viral.

Story continues below Advertisement

She created an “ick list”, naming all her former partner’s flaws, and started her video with: “My fiancé dumped me… I have been crying a lot. So, to stop myself from doing that and to make myself feel better, I decided to make an ‘ick list’.”

@andreanoel0

And we’re back. Posting the OG video in honor of wedding weekend…

♬ original sound - Andie ✨💖

More on this

Clearly wanting to get her own back, Noel took a swig from her bottle of alcohol and continued her story.

“(He) slept in the bed with his sister until he was 22 years old,” said Noel and paused for effect before adding, “I swear to God.”

Laughing, she said: “His bank account was negative every two weeks. His mom was constantly like: ‘Hey, do you need anything? Are you going to get a job, maybe?’”

Story continues below Advertisement

“(He) left me to struggle while he played ‘Fortnite’.” She said she would come home crying, and “he would just be like,:‘Do you mind if I put my phones back on? I’m actually playing ‘Fortnite’ with my cousins’.”

As if that wasn’t insulting enough, Noel said, “He can’t read well,” and then explained: “And he took a super long time to learn.”

Related Topics:

TikTokUnited StatesDatingViralMarriageJobs

Share

Recent stories by:

Marchelle Abrahams