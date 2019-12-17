London - He once deemed marriage a ‘recipe for mutual misery’.
But now Hugh Grant has admitted he was wrong after he tied the knot himself.
The British actor, 59, married Swedish TV producer Anna Eberstein, 40, in a low-key ceremony at Chelsea register office last year.
Grant on Monday jokingly described himself as a "sad old golfer" who "put off" getting hitched for too long.
"I was just plain wrong," he told the Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio. "And children, you know, I used to roll my eyes."