The British actor, 59, married Swedish TV producer Anna Eberstein, 40, in a low-key ceremony at Chelsea register office last year. Picture: Reuters London - He once deemed marriage a ‘recipe for mutual misery’. But now Hugh Grant has admitted he was wrong after he tied the knot himself. The British actor, 59, married Swedish TV producer Anna Eberstein, 40, in a low-key ceremony at Chelsea register office last year. Grant on Monday jokingly described himself as a "sad old golfer" who "put off" getting hitched for too long. "I was just plain wrong," he told the Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio. "And children, you know, I used to roll my eyes."

The 'Bridget Jones's Diary' star - who was joined in the interview by his 'The Gentlemen' co-star Matthew McConaughey - had earlier spoke about almost getting knocked over on their wedding day, before gushing about how "very nice" it is being married.

"People would say, 'Oh Hugh, you don’t understand it,' but they were right." On his wedding to Eberstein he said: "It was a very small affair, that’s all.

"It was very nice getting married. It was another thing I put off too many decades."

Hugh previously insisted he was not interested in marriage as he thought it was a recipe for "misery".

He said in 2015: "I'm not really a believer in marriage. I've seen very few good examples, maybe five, in my life, but I think otherwise it's a recipe for mutual misery."

The couple have three children – a son born in 2012 and a daughter born in 2015. They had a third child last year. Grant also has two children with Tinglan Hong, a daughter born in 2011 and a son born in 2012.

His ex, Liz Hurley, joked: "Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person."

Daily Mail