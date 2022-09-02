WATCH: ‘I would like your son Trevor Noah to be my boyfriend’. Tik Tok user asks Noah’s mum for help to win his heart

Now that Trevor Noah is back on the dating market, all his single lady fans are hoping they will be the comedian’s next girlfriend. The 38-year-old “The Daily Show” host officially broke up with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Minka Kelly in May this year after a two-year relationship.

TikTokker Elyse, an actress and poet living in Los Angeles, is so keen to be the South African-born’s girlfriend that she took to the video app to send out a message to his mum, Patricia Noah, asking her if he could be her boyfriend. In the video which has raked up over 350k views, she starts off by saying, “If you want to do something right, you have to ask the boss”. This video is her latest attempt at getting Noah’s attention.

Two weeks ago she started her quest with a video directed at the multi-award-winning host himself and bluntly asks him, “Do you want to be my boyfriend?” @elyse_just_elyse #AEJeansSoundOn #dailyshow #trevornoah ♬ original sound - elyse_just_elyse #stitch with @The Daily Show @trevornoah Hey, boo. #WorldPrincessWeek She continues by giving a list of reasons why he should be her boyfriend. One is that her mother says they would make a perfect match. However, she received no feedback from Noah. Mzansi did though, coming out in full support and offering her advice on how to win his heart. One is to cook for him.

Sadly, none of those attempts worked either. This brings us back to her latest video. The “boss” she refers to is Noah's mum.

In her previous videos, she attempts to make what she was told was his favourite dish, tripe and pap. From buying the wrong tripe and the wrong pap, she’s failed miserably. Now she seeks advice from his mum to help her make the dish to win him over. They do say that the way to man’s heart is through his stomach!