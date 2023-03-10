WATCH: In unprecedented ruling, court orders businessman to pay ex-wife R4m for unpaid domestic labour

Divorce can be messy, especially when there are assets and children involved. But what happens when you’re left with nothing and the other party ends up with everything?

Ivana Moral had been married to her husband for 25 years when they decided to part ways in 2020. At the divorce hearing, she told Spanish court Judge Laura Ruiz Alaminos that she and her daughters were “left with nothing”. This was due to the fact that she was asked to sign a separation of goods agreement when they married. In other words, he would keep his wealth and they would split common possessions.

“I was supporting my husband in his work and in the family as a mother and a father. I was never allowed access to his financial affairs; everything was in his name,” she told Spanish publication inews.

Now Moral’s fortunes have certainly turned around after Alaminos ruled that her ex has to pay $215 000 (about R4 million) for 25 years of unpaid domestic labour, the New York Post reported. According to inews, the record amount was calculated based on the annual minimum wage throughout the couple’s marriage. The unnamed man was also ordered to pay a monthly “pension” of $527; also $422 and $633 to his 20-year-old and 14-year-old daughters.