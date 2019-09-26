Scott Disick says Sofia Richie has made him a “better man”.
The 36-year-old reality star has been romancing Sofia for over two years, and has said the 21-year-old beauty has helped to “calm” him down after years of his partying lifestyle, as she’s made things “easier” in his life.
Speaking in a preview clip for the new episode of "Flip It Like Disick", he said: “I think it’s hard anywhere to find somebody that you can be comfortable with and the truth was, without her, I was always looking for somebody or something. She’s definitely been that little piece that’s calmed me down and made me a better man and made things easier in my life.”
And while Scott - who has Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and Reign, four, with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian - credits Sofia with helping him to turn his life around, it was recently claimed he wants to use his new outlook on life to make amends with "the people around him" after he "hit the bottom" several years ago.